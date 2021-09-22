Teen helps handcuffed friend escape police cruiser during university party: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers have been arrested following a fight that broke out during a big outdoor party at the University of Guelph over the weekend.

Guelph police officers were working with campus police to monitor the gathering with hundreds of students around Johnston Green early Saturday when two revellers started fighting.

“Officers were able to separate the males, however one of them was very aggressive and grabbed an officer’s arm while yelling and trying to fight,” police said in a news release.

Police handcuffed the young man and charged him with causing a disturbance. But then several people in the crowd allegedly tried to intervene and pull the suspect away, the service said.

“Officers were able to place the male in the rear seat, but were temporarily blocked from leaving the scene by several people standing in front of the cruiser,” police said.

“At this time, the rear driver’s side door was opened by a second male, allowing his friend to escape.”

The service said both teens, one with his hands still cuffed behind his back, tried to run away but they were both quickly arrested.

They are not University of Guelph students or a student at any post-secondary school, police said.

An 18-year-old from Shelburne is charged with causing a disturbance for allegedly fighting, resisting a police officer and escaping lawful custody.

A 17-year-old from Durham Region is charged with assisting in an escape and possessing a fraudulent driver’s licence.

They both will make court appearances in January.

Guelph police also added that a campus police cruiser had its windshield smashed and a side mirror torn off during the gathering.