University of Guelph investigating large party on campus

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the many COVID-19 restrictions and policies in place, the University of Guelph says it is investigating a large outdoor party on campus on Friday night that saw hundreds of students gather.

As many as 750 students were at the party that took place outside one of the residence buildings.

Read more: Students call for action in the wake of sexual violence allegations at Western University

In an email, university spokesperson Deirdre Healey confirmed that four tickets were issued for open alcohol.

“However, the investigation is ongoing and further charges may result,” she said.

On Tuesday, campus police posted a photo online of someone climbing up a drainpipe attached to a building, which appears to be in the east village area of campus.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are seeking information from our community regarding the identity of an individual involved in an incident over the weekend,” campus police said in its post.

The service is asking anyone with information to contact 519-824-4120 ext. 52246 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:42 London, Ont., police investigate social media posts about alleged sexual assaults at Western University student residence London, Ont., police investigate social media posts about alleged sexual assaults at Western University student residence

The university also said it is being proactive in ensuring a safe campus by having additional security guards and residence staff in place.

There are also extra officers from campus police and Guelph police on duty and security footage is constantly being monitored, Healey said.

“We are also enforcing strict protocols in our residence including no visitors,” she said.

“The university and student housing are continuing to communicate with students about the provincial and university COVID-19 protocols, which include physical distancing, and are reinforcing the importance of wearing a mask outdoors when you cannot maintain physical distancing.”

Story continues below advertisement

The situation is not unique to Guelph, with Waterloo Regional Police investigating a gathering of 2,500 students in the Ezra Avenue area on Friday.

The area known as the “student ghetto” in Waterloo is the traditional gathering point for students from Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo for homecoming, St. Patrick’s Day and at other times.

“This is unacceptable. It is irresponsible. It is extremely disappointing. Moreover, it is unlawful,” Chief Bryan Larkin stated.

“As we continue through a global pandemic, large gatherings are prohibited. They are prohibited for a reason.”