Possible human remains found in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood

Police have launched an investigation after finding what they believe to be human remains in a wooded area of Surrey.

A member of the public found what appears to be “partial” human remains near the 8000 block of 148A Street just before 5 p.m. on Monday, RCMP said.

The Mounties said they’re working with the BC Coroners Services to determine their origins, a Tuesday statement said, and officers are conducting an in-depth search of the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.