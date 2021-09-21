Menu

Crime

Possible human remains found in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 7:47 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police have launched an investigation after finding what they believe to be human remains in a wooded area of Surrey.

A member of the public found what appears to be “partial” human remains near the 8000 block of 148A Street just before 5 p.m. on Monday, RCMP said.

Human remains found during fire call in Surrey – May 21, 2021

Surrey RCMP seize 29 kilograms of magic mushrooms in Clayton Heights drug bust

The Mounties said they’re working with the BC Coroners Services to determine their origins, a Tuesday statement said, and officers are conducting an in-depth search of the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

