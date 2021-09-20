Surrey RCMP seize 29 kilograms of magic mushrooms in Clayton Heights drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP seized nearly 30 kilograms of magic mushrooms from a clandestine grow-op in the suburb of Clayton Heights this month, but no charges have been laid.

According to a statement by RCMP on Monday, the investigation began Sept. 6 when Surrey Fire Services responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a private residence in the 700 block of 196 Street.

Inside, Surrey Fire Services found “signs of illicit drug activity” and called Surrey RCMP.

“Frontline police officers attended and discovered what they believed to be a Psilocybin mushroom drug laboratory,” said the release.

Psilocybin, a powerful psychedelic, is the active ingredient found in magic mushrooms.

Officers arrested a woman at the scene and released her pending further investigation. Police then obtained a search warrant, allowing the Surrey RCMP Drug Section and Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team to conduct a two-day investigation inside the house.

They seized 11 kilograms of dried psilocybin mushrooms and 18 kilograms of wet psilocybin mushrooms, in addition to items used to produce the drugs.

The dry mushrooms alone amount to more than 6,200 doses said Surrey RCMP.

The possession, sale and production of magic mushrooms remains illegal in Canada said Sgt. John Murray of the Surrey RCMP Drug Unit in the statement.

There are risks when consuming illegal substances such as Psilocybin Mushrooms as they are not regulated so the potency and effects can vary significantly.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP say no charges have been laid.