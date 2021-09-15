Police investigate shooting at Fairmont hotel in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police were called to investigate a shooting in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the incident was reported in the parking lot at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel, next to Canada Place.

It was not immediately clear what time the shooting occurred, or if anyone was injured.

Forensics experts and members of the VPD’s gang unit were visible at the scene.

A police spokesperson said they hoped to have more information later on.

– More to come

