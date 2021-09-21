3 dead after fire at Beauceville lumber facility

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed Tuesday that three people have died from injuries sustained in a major fire at lumber facility in Beauceville, Que., about 90 kilometres from the provincial capital.

All three victims were men in their 50s, police said in a statement.

Emergency crews were alerted to the fire at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday after fielding several 911 calls.

In all, eight people were injured in the blaze, six of whom were taken to hospital for treatment. Three died Tuesday and the remaining three patients are deemed critical.

The SQ said the cause of the deadly fire is still under investigation.

On Monday, the major crimes unit was on the scene and meeting with witnesses, as were representatives of the province’s workers health and safety board.

Paul Morin, a spokesman for the city of Beauceville, said an emergency shelter was set up to take in anyone impacted by the blaze.

— with files from the Canadian Press