Canada

Fire at Beauceville lumber facility injures 8 people

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 1:53 pm
The police major-crimes unit is on the scene and meeting with witnesses to determine what caused the fire. View image in full screen
The police major-crimes unit is on the scene and meeting with witnesses to determine what caused the fire. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say eight people were injured in an early morning fire at a lumber-drying facility southeast of Quebec City.

Provincial police say they received 911 calls around 7:30 a.m. for a fire at the company in Beauceville, Que., about 90 kilometres from the provincial capital.

Authorities did not have an update on the condition of the eight injured.

READ MORE: Quebec reports 679 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

The police major crimes unit is on the scene and meeting with witnesses to determine what caused the fire.

Paul Morin, a spokesman for the city of Beauceville, said an emergency shelter was set up to take in anyone impacted by the blaze.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre said firefighters, paramedics and police were at the scene, along with representatives of the province’s workers health and safety board.

Town officials are asking residents to restrict water consumption until the fire is brought under control.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
