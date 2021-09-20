Quebec reports 679 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 679 new cases and one additional death Monday as the province continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health Department says of the latest reported infections, 457 were among people who were either unvaccinated or who had only received a first dose within the past two weeks.

The number of hospitalizations rose by three to 280. This includes 92 patients in intensive care units, an increase of five compared to the previous day.

Of the 27 people were admitted to hospital Sunday, health officials report 22 of them were not vaccinated or had received a single dose less than two weeks ago. On the same day, 24 patients were discharged.

The inoculation campaign saw 8,489 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine given in the past 24-hour period. Over the course of the rollout, the province has doled out more than 12.7 million shots.

According to the province’s public health institute, about 88.9 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 84.4 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

When it comes to screening, 24,415 tests were carried out Saturday.

Quebec’s case count stood at 403,704 in the latest update. The death toll from the health crisis has reached 11,326.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 385,000 people have recovered from the virus.

—with files from The Canadian Press