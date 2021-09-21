Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thompson, Man. traffic stop results in seizure of cocaine and cash

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 5:01 pm
Thompson RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Saturday which resulted in the seizure of cocaine and a large amount of Canadian cash.
Thompson RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Saturday which resulted in the seizure of cocaine and a large amount of Canadian cash. Thompson, RCMP

Thompson RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Saturday which resulted in the seizure of cocaine and a large amount of Canadian cash.

Officers say they conducted the stop along with assistance from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services (PDS).

The search of the car led to the seizure of a small quantity of cocaine as well as a large amount of Canadian money.

Read more: Winnipeg woman arrested after car repeatedly rammed: police

Officers say they arrested three people for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking — a 36-year-old male, a 33-year-old male and a 33-year-old female all from Winnipeg.

Police say they then used a search warrant to look around a hotel room that was used by the suspects, at which point they found one kilogram of a white substance believed to be a drug-cutting agent as well as a small quantity of cocaine, a duffle bag containing money and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Story continues below advertisement

The three accused were released under conditions with a court date scheduled for Nov. 26.

Thompson RCMP say they are still investigating the case.

Click to play video: 'More than $1.5 million in drugs seized by Winnipeg police in series of raids' More than $1.5 million in drugs seized by Winnipeg police in series of raids
More than $1.5 million in drugs seized by Winnipeg police in series of raids
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagThompson tagThompson RCMP tagThompson RCMP seize drugs and cash during traffic stop tagTraffic stop results in 3 arrests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers