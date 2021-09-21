Thompson, Man. traffic stop results in seizure of cocaine and cash

Send this page to someone via email

Thompson RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Saturday which resulted in the seizure of cocaine and a large amount of Canadian cash.

Officers say they conducted the stop along with assistance from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services (PDS).

The search of the car led to the seizure of a small quantity of cocaine as well as a large amount of Canadian money.

Officers say they arrested three people for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking — a 36-year-old male, a 33-year-old male and a 33-year-old female all from Winnipeg.

Police say they then used a search warrant to look around a hotel room that was used by the suspects, at which point they found one kilogram of a white substance believed to be a drug-cutting agent as well as a small quantity of cocaine, a duffle bag containing money and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The three accused were released under conditions with a court date scheduled for Nov. 26.

Thompson RCMP say they are still investigating the case.

