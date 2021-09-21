Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman arrested after car repeatedly rammed: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 3:15 pm
Winnipeg woman arrested after car repeatedly rammed: police - image View image in full screen
Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg woman has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a car was repeatedly rammed, police say.

On Sunday, the Winnipeg Police Service says it received a call about a vehicle that was driving erratically in the area of Pembina Highway and Bairdmore Boulevard/Dalhousie Drive.

Soon after, a different caller reported being rammed multiple times by the same car in Sage Creek and a third caller reported having seen the car meet head-on with a traffic light and drive through a fenced yard.

The suspected vehicle was quickly located in a drive-thru of a restaurant in the first 100 block of Sage Creek Boulevard.

Read more: Winnipeg man stabbed in road rage incident, police say

Officers say the vehicle had extensive damage and they placed the 37-year-old female driver under arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Following this, the East District General Patrol members continued the investigation.

Investigators believe that after reports of the vehicle driving haphazardly in the Richmond area, the suspect then began to aggressively tailgate a driver on the Perimeter Highway, flashing her headlights and slowing down in front of him.

She later rammed the driver several times, at which point, the male driver fled into a nearby parking lot but the suspect continued to ram his vehicle.

After this, she eventually lost control of her vehicle and the male driver was able to flee to safety.

She has been released under conditions.

