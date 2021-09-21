Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London man accused of harassing Councillor Arielle Kayabaga has charges withdrawn

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted September 21, 2021 4:38 pm
London man accused of harassing Councillor Arielle Kayabaga has charges withdrawn - image View image in full screen
Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A London, Ont., man accused by police of harassing Ward 13 councillor, and London West MP-elect, Arielle Kayabaga last year has had his charges dropped.

Joshua Girges, 43, was arrested and charged in November 2020 with criminal harassment by repeated communication and harassing telecommunication after it was alleged Kayabaga had received multiple harassing phone calls from a stranger.

Read more: With Kayabaga victory projected in London West, focus turns to her Ward 13 council seat

During a court appearance on Tuesday, the Crown requested that the charges against Girges be withdrawn citing no possible prospect of conviction.

Kayabaga had tweeted in September 2020 that she had been receiving daily phone calls for four months from a man to “talk about how sorry he feels for black women because I am a single moms (sic), black on black crimes to this day.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Tonight he told (me) he will show up at my house and I told him I’ll be waiting. I just wanted to say, you’ll never make me quit!” she wrote in a tweet dated Sept. 17, 2020.

Tuesday morning’s court hearing came less than 12 hours after Kayabaga was declared the projected winner in London West in Monday’s federal election with a close 4.2 percentage point lead over Conservative Rob Flack.

Kayabaga’s win marks the first time in many years that a London city councillor has been able to make a successful jump from local to federal politics.

City council is expected to declare Ward 13 vacant at its Oct. 5 meeting, kicking off the process to find Kayabaga’s successor who will either be appointed by city politicians or chosen by ward residents in a byelection.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City Council tagLondon City Council tagCouncillor tagCriminal Charges tagCriminal Harassment tagLondon-West taglondon courthouse tagarielle kayabaga tagcharges withdrawn tagward 13 tagwithdrawn tagHarassing phone calls tagjoshua girges tagJoshua Moreed Girges taglondon politicians tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers