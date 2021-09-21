Calgary man wanted for sexual assault of youth believed to be in Peterborough area: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is believed to be in the Peterborough area, police said Tuesday.

Jesse Donald Hannon, 32, is currently wanted on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, all involving a 13-year-old girl, according to Calgary police.

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service stated they believe Hannon is in the region but did not provide any specifics.

Calgary police also said he is wanted on six outstanding warrants — including breach of probation, breach of a protection order and failure to comply — for unrelated offences.

Last week, Calgary police released details on Hannon, stating he is six feet tall and 163 pounds with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. At the time they said he “might be in Ontario.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— with files from Kaylen Small/Global News