Man wanted on Canada-wide warrants for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl: Calgary police

Calgary police said Wednesday they are looking for a man wanted on “several Canada-wide warrants” in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Jesse Donald Hannon, 32, is wanted on warrants for sexual interference with a child under the age of 16, invitation to sexual touching of a child under the age of 16 and sexual assault of a minor, according to police.

Officers did not say where or when the sexual assault happened.

Police said Hannon is also wanted on six outstanding warrants — including breach of probation, breach of a protection order and failure to comply — for unrelated offences.

Police think Hannon — who is six feet tall and 163 pounds with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes — might be in Ontario.

If you know where he is, call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.