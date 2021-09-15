Menu

Canada

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrants for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl: Calgary police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 7:27 pm
Jesse Donald Hannon, 32, is wanted on warrants for sexually assaulting a minor. View image in full screen
Jesse Donald Hannon, 32, is wanted on warrants for sexually assaulting a minor. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police said Wednesday they are looking for a man wanted on “several Canada-wide warrants” in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Jesse Donald Hannon, 32, is wanted on warrants for sexual interference with a child under the age of 16, invitation to sexual touching of a child under the age of 16 and sexual assault of a minor, according to police.

Officers did not say where or when the sexual assault happened.

Police said Hannon is also wanted on six outstanding warrants — including breach of probation, breach of a protection order and failure to comply — for unrelated offences.

Read more: Sexual assault, child exploitation charges laid against Calgary man

Police think Hannon — who is six feet tall and 163 pounds with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes — might be in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

If you know where he is, call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

