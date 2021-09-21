Rainfall warning issued for London, Ont. and area, 50-60 mm expected

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the London, Ont. area as significant rainfall and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Meteorologists say 50 to 60 mm of rain are expected by early Thursday morning, though some areas may get more than 75 mm.

“This rainfall is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west,” a statement from Environment Canada read.

Tuesday is forecasted to have a high of 21 C and a low of 17 C overnight in London. Wednesday calls for a high of 20 C and a low of 12 C.

The rainfall warning covers London, Parkhill, Komoka and Strathroy.

