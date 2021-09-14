Tornado watch issued for parts of southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of southern Ontario ahead of potentially severe storms Tuesday.

The advisory covers western areas of the region, stretching from Goderich, though the Barrie area, up to Algonquin Park.

Some northern areas of the province, including North Bay and Killarney, are also covered by the watch.

“A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move eastward across the regions this afternoon,” the weather agency said.

“Some of these storms will likely contain tornadoes. This may be a dangerous situation.”

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the volatile weather conditions are coming as a warm front moves north and a cold front approaches from the west.

“Morning and early afternoon sunshine is heating the atmosphere and will add energy to the thunderstorms that will develop ahead of the cold front late this afternoon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” he said.

“Discrete supercells will have the potential to produce tornadoes across the watch area and then these storms will consolidate into a line that moves quickly east as the evening progresses.”

Farnell said the concern for the rest of southern Ontario is damaging winds after dark. He said hail and frequent lightning are also likely in some storms.

In the Greater Toronto Area, poor weather conditions can be expected between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., with improvement after midnight.

“This is a similar setup to the severe weather day we had last Tuesday,” Farnell added.

A Tornado Watch is in effect. Have a reliable weather source available in order to receive any alerts issued. https://t.co/zdvGaj8kXn#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/yVjM5D7pLE — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) September 14, 2021

“We’ve already had a record-setting 13 EF2 or stronger tornadoes in Ontario this season and today could add to that total.”

Farnell said September has so far been “extremely active” with warm and humid conditions more typical for August encountering low pressure systems and jet streams more typical for October.

He added that “much above normal” temperatures are in the forecast for the second half of September, with the potential for more severe storms.

Environment Canada said if a tornado warning is issued, individuals are advised to go indoors to the lowest floor, away from walls and windows.

Residents are advised to leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, and trailers and go to a strong building if possible.

“As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris,” the advisory said.

Severe September continues. Keep a watchful eye late this aftn/eve for another round of storms that have damaging wind potential along with hail, and an isolated tornado risk. Action starts around Georgian Bay and Lake Hurn 4-6pm then quickly moves east into GTA.m #onstorm pic.twitter.com/76n6A27Kij — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 14, 2021

The sky is clearing out completely this morning which will help maximize daytime heating and add fuel to the severe storms that form late this afternoon. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/sxascv1rHC — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 14, 2021