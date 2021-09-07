Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southern Ontario, warning of the possibility of strong wind, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
The advisory stretches from the Windsor area, up to Barrie and northern Durham Region.
“The severe weather threat today is coming from an unusually strong area of low pressure near Lake Superior and a trailing cold front,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.
“As the cold front encounters the warm and increasingly humid air across southern Ontario, storms will become severe late today.”
Farnell said lines of severe storms formed in Michigan and are moving across Lake Huron Tuesday afternoon.
“Damaging winds and hail along with an isolated tornado threat is likely for areas near Lake Huron,” he said.
He added that the storms will likely hold together as they approach the Greater Toronto Area after sunset.
Farnell said the storms could weaken slightly, but strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h along with heavy rain will still be possible after 9 p.m.
“This could cause tree branches to come down and sporadic power outages,” he said.
“Now is the time to charge your devices and prepare for the storms later this evening.”
Environment Canada said southwestern areas of the province could see wind gusts of up to 110 km/h, hail 2.5 cm in diameter, and also face the risk of a tornado.
Eastern areas under the watch, including the GTA, could see gusts up to 100 km/h and hail 2 cm in diameter, the weather agency said.
