Weather

Special weather statement in effect for Toronto as heavy rain expected

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 6:44 am
Photo of a jogger running near Lake Ontario in south Etobicoke (Toronto). View image in full screen
Photo of a jogger running near Lake Ontario in south Etobicoke (Toronto). James Morrison-Collalto / Global News

The City of Toronto is under a special weather statement beginning Tuesday night through to Wednesday night as “significant rainfall is expected,” says Environment Canada.

The agency said that from 40 to 60 mm of rain is expected to fall by early Thursday morning, with some areas at risk of multiple thunderstorms. A rainfall warning is also possible for those areas.

“This rainfall is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west,” Environment Canada said in a release Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will see a high of 24 C during the day which will drop to about 20 C at night.

