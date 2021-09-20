Menu

Canada

21-year-old man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run: Regina police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 7:32 pm
21-year-old man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run: Regina police - image
File / Global News

Regina police have charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run on Friday night that killed a 67-year-old woman.

Read more: Teen cyclist injured in hit-and-run collision: Regina police

A police release said the collision happened in the area of 6th Avenue and Hamilton Street around 11 p.m. It was reported the woman was crossing the street when she was allegedly hit by the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was headed northbound on Broad Street and turned west on 6th Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS but succumbed to her injuries.

Read more: 76-year-old man dead after Hamilton hit-and-run, police say

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the name of the victim will not be released at this time.

Police allege the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Though the investigation continues, Regina police officers located the suspect vehicle and arrested the man who is alleged to have been driving.

The woman’s family has been updated on this development.

Read more: Charges pending after 2 elderly pedestrians struck in south Edmonton hit-and-run

Tyrell James Hume is charged with failure to stop after collision resulting in death. Hume is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday evening.

