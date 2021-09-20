21-year-old man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run on Friday night that killed a 67-year-old woman.

A police release said the collision happened in the area of 6th Avenue and Hamilton Street around 11 p.m. It was reported the woman was crossing the street when she was allegedly hit by the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was headed northbound on Broad Street and turned west on 6th Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS but succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the name of the victim will not be released at this time.

Police allege the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Though the investigation continues, Regina police officers located the suspect vehicle and arrested the man who is alleged to have been driving.

The woman’s family has been updated on this development.

Tyrell James Hume is charged with failure to stop after collision resulting in death. Hume is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday evening.