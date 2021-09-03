Teen cyclist injured in hit-and-run collision: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are seeking more information regarding a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The police report states that officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night to the area of First Avenue and Winnipeg Street for a report of an injured cyclist.

Police located a boy who they say was injured and distraught from the incident.

The teenager was transported to hospital for treatment by EMS, however, police say his injuries did not appear to be serious.

According to the initial investigation, police learned that the cyclist was riding his bicycle northbound on Winnipeg Street at First Avenue when an older model truck turned east onto First Avenue and knocked him off his bike.

The truck continued driving eastbound on First Avenue despite dragging the bike with it. Officers later found the bicycle on the 200 block of First Avenue East.

Regina police say anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, including photos or video, is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.