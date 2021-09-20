Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Saskatchewan residents can expect warm start, cooler end to fall, meteorologist says

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 4:51 pm
Fall is forecasted to bring a warm start and cooler finish to residents through many parts of Saskatchewan, along with slightly below-average precipitation. View image in full screen
Fall is forecasted to bring a warm start and cooler finish to residents through many parts of Saskatchewan, along with slightly below-average precipitation. File Photo / Global News

The leaves are changing to beautiful shades of yellow, orange and red, which means one thing — fall is near.

Global Saskatoon meteorologist Peter Quinlan said central and southern Saskatchewan residents can expect to see above-average warmth and lower than average precipitation for the first half of fall, but a stark change for the latter half.

“The second half may tilt to be colder than normal,” Quinlan said.

“Overall, it might be slightly above average. For precipitation, models are quite variable right now. It looks like we will be below normal.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan weather outlook: Sept. 20' Saskatchewan weather outlook: Sept. 20
Saskatchewan weather outlook: Sept. 20

Meteorological fall is September, October and November.

Story continues below advertisement

Quinlan added that residents can expect a La Niña pattern to set up as we near winter 2021.

“We have a La Niña watch, which is a 70 to 80 per cent chance of development which is cooler waters off the coast of Peru in the South Pacific,” Quinlan said. “That is likely going to take place this winter.”

Read more: Worries swirl California weather could bring ‘critical’ wildfire conditions to U.S.

Quinlan said while last year was also a La Nina year, but it didn’t materialize as it normally does.

Fall officially begins on Wednesday.

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Weather tagSaskatchewan Weather tagRegina weather tagFall tagLa Nina tagFall outlook tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers