Weather

B.C.’s South Coast sees rainiest day in 32 months amid first storm of the season

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 10:19 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Sept. 17' B.C. evening weather forecast: Sept. 17
After not needing them for months, people are having to break out their raincoats and umbrellas Friday as the first big storm has roared ashore on B.C.'s south coast. As Jennifer Palma reports, the weather wallop is packing a significant amount of rain and strong winds and that's made for a miserable morning for many.

B.C.’s South Coast was drenched by the first big fall storm of the season Friday.

Rainfall warnings and concerns for strong winds were issued by Environment Canada as an intense cold front crossed the region.

Click to play video: 'September storm roars ashore B.C.’s south coast' September storm roars ashore B.C.’s south coast
September storm roars ashore B.C.’s south coast

The Vancouver International Airport reported 40.8 mm of rain by 4 p.m., the highest amount of rain in one day since January 2019, and 80 percent of the average rainfall for the entire month of September.

Read more: Stretch of Highway 1 near Lytton closed due to ‘post-fire’ rainfall hazards

Other regions such as the North Shore mountains, northeast Metro Vancouver, Campbell River and Howe Sound recorded 45 to 60 mm of rain and more is on the way.

The BC River Forecast Centre issued high streamflow advisories, as rivers are expected to rise rapidly late Friday through Saturday.

Click to play video: 'What you need know about B.C.’s up coming weather season' What you need know about B.C.’s up coming weather season
What you need know about B.C.’s up coming weather season

Some regions could see one-in-20-year flow rate and localized flooding could be an issue.

The first fall rainstorm of the season drenches the Lower Mainland View image in full screen
The first fall rainstorm of the season drenches the Lower Mainland. Global BC

The Trans Canada Highway was closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge due to a risk of landslides.

Terrain impacted by wildfires over the summer is highly susceptible to dangerous debris flows during heavy rain events. The Ministry of Transportation is asking the public to not stop anywhere along roads affected by wildfires.

Read more: B.C.’s South Coast in for a ‘soaker’ as rainfall warning issued

In addition, strong winds battered the region with gusts near the water up to 76 km/h.

BC Hydro said more than 7,000 customers were without power throughout the afternoon across northern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and the Lower Mainland.

Strong cold front crosses the South Coast on Friday, September 17th as the first big fall storm of the season View image in full screen
Strong cold front crosses the South Coast on Friday, September 17th as the first big fall storm of the season. Global BC

The wind and rain will continue Friday evening but should begin to die down after midnight. Some areas could see over 80 mm of rain by Saturday morning.

Residents should keep their eye on the sky Saturday as the chance of rain continues. The rain will not be widespread but will come in waves and with a risk of thunderstorms.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
