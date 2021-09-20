Okanagan weather: Staying above seasonal to finish summer

Send this page to someone via email

Skies clear out on Election Day Monday in the Okanagan with sunshine returning and temperatures climbing to the upper teens in the afternoon.

The final day of summer on Tuesday will come with a mix of sun and cloud and the mercury climbing to around 22 C.

View image in full screen A few clouds filter into the area Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Fall officially kicks off at 12:21 p.m. PDT on Wednesday with a chance of showers before skies clear as temperatures try to get into the 20s.

The first few days of the new season will see mixed sky conditions with temperatures staying in the 20s.

Twenty-degree heat is also expected to be reached for the first weekend of fall with a mix of sun and cloud.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

