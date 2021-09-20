Menu

Okanagan weather: Staying above seasonal to finish summer

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 2:57 pm
Showers pass through the Okanagan on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Showers pass through the Okanagan on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Skies clear out on Election Day Monday in the Okanagan with sunshine returning and temperatures climbing to the upper teens in the afternoon.

The final day of summer on Tuesday will come with a mix of sun and cloud and the mercury climbing to around 22 C.

A few clouds filter into the area Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A few clouds filter into the area Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Fall officially kicks off at 12:21 p.m. PDT on Wednesday with a chance of showers before skies clear as temperatures try to get into the 20s.

The first few days of the new season will see mixed sky conditions with temperatures staying in the 20s.

Twenty-degree heat is also expected to be reached for the first weekend of fall with a mix of sun and cloud.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

