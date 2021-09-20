Menu

Comments

Crime

New Westminster man charged with assault with a weapon, choking, uttering threats

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 2:23 pm
New Westminster Police View image in full screen
New Westminster police have charged a 43-year-old man with assault with a weapon after receiving a call from a female complainant earlier this month. Global News

Police in New Westminster have charged a local man with assault with a weapon, and a handful of other charges following a complaint from a female victim last week.

Early on Sept. 15, officers were called to the 700 block of McBride Blvd. to speak with a woman who said moments earlier, a man she knew had aimed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

Due to the “high risk” nature of the situation, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and a New Westminster Police Department negotiator attended, said a Monday statement from the department.

Police found the residence in 700 block of Cumberland Street and blocked off public access.

“Due to an increased risk to public safety, a section of Cumberland Street was closed and a number of residents in nearby homes were advised to leave,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

“We appreciate how evacuations affect residents, but bear in mind, we do it when we feel it is necessary for the safety of residents. We want to thank neighbours for their patience and cooperation.”

Police arrested the suspect, 43-year-old Kevin Gerald Hunter, without incident. A forensics team later recovered two replica firearms from the residence.

Hunter has been charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, assault by choking, uttering threats, and use of an imitation firearm.

He remains in police custody until his scheduled court date.

