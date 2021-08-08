Incident outside New Westminster strip club leaves 1 in hospital

One person was taken to hospital early Sunday morning following an apparent assault in downtown New Westminster.
New Westminster police remained on scene outside the Paramount Gentlemen’s Club Sunday morning, where pools of blood remained visible on the sidewalk.
An area outside the business’s frontage remained behind police tape.
BC Emergency Health Services said two ambulances were dispatched to the strip club at 2 a.m., and that one person was taken to hospital.
New Westminster police have yet to comment.
