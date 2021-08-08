Menu

Crime

Incident outside New Westminster strip club leaves 1 in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 2:53 pm
Police seen outside the Paramount Gentlemen's Club in New Westminster on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police seen outside the Paramount Gentlemen's Club in New Westminster on Sunday. Global News

One person was taken to hospital early Sunday morning following an apparent assault in downtown New Westminster.

New Westminster police remained on scene outside the Paramount Gentlemen’s Club Sunday morning, where pools of blood remained visible on the sidewalk.

Read more: Homicide investigators take over after New Westminster stabbing victim dies

An area outside the business’s frontage remained behind police tape.

BC Emergency Health Services said two ambulances were dispatched to the strip club at 2 a.m., and that one person was taken to hospital.

Trending Stories

New Westminster police have yet to comment.

Click to play video: 'Video shows New Westminster police deploy energy weapon, rubber bullet during takedown' Video shows New Westminster police deploy energy weapon, rubber bullet during takedown
Video shows New Westminster police deploy energy weapon, rubber bullet during takedown – Feb 21, 2020

 

