Crime

25-year-old man found dead in Prince Albert: Sask. police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 19, 2021 7:13 pm
25-year-old man found dead in Prince Albert: Sask. police - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Prince Albert, Sask., police are investigating a homicide after a 25-year-old man was declared dead at a home on 2nd Avenue West Sunday morning.

According to a social media post from the police department, officers attended the home on the 2900 block for a disturbance around 1 a.m. on Sunday. They found the man upon arrival.

Read more: Farica Prince named new deputy chief of Prince Albert, Sask. police

Police continue to investigate. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No further details, including the name of the man, were released at the time of publication.

More to come

