25-year-old man found dead in Prince Albert: Sask. police

Prince Albert, Sask., police are investigating a homicide after a 25-year-old man was declared dead at a home on 2nd Avenue West Sunday morning.

According to a social media post from the police department, officers attended the home on the 2900 block for a disturbance around 1 a.m. on Sunday. They found the man upon arrival.

Police continue to investigate. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No further details, including the name of the man, were released at the time of publication.

More to come

