Canada

Farica Prince named new deputy chief of Prince Albert, Sask. police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 8:52 pm
Farica Prince, of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, has been appointed deputy chief of the Prince Albert Police Service. View image in full screen
Farica Prince, of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, has been appointed deputy chief of the Prince Albert Police Service. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

Farica Prince has been named the Prince Albert Police Service’s new deputy chief.

The Saskatchewan police force announced the appointment on Wednesday following a national search.

Prince said she looks forward to working with agency and community partners on public safety priorities.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to affect change in policing at different levels. It’s allowed me to contribute to discussions and decisions that impact the most marginalized of people in our society,” Prince said in a press release.

“The Prince Albert Police Service is a reputable organization, highly regarded, and I am humbled to have been chosen to be a part of the team.”

Police officials said a series of online meetings have been planned next month to allow Prince, who hails from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Manitoba, to meet and get to know the local community in Prince Albert.

Since beginning her policing career in 2001, officials said Prince has been responsible for many areas including training, communications, detention, human resource management, professional standards as well as policy and procurement.

“Prince brings 20 years of experience to her new role and demonstrates leadership and a strong commitment to community engagement, public safety, and proactive policing initiatives,” Prince Albert police Chief Jonathan Bergen said in a press release.

“She has experience in a number of key service areas and continues to approach her work in policing with compassion and respect with the goal of engaging and supporting the wider community on issues affecting public safety.”

Prince received her bachelor of policing degree from Australia’s Charles Sturt University in 2019.

Sheryl Kimbley, chair of the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners and a member of the search committee also welcomed the appointment.

“Prince stood out as a very educated, well-spoken candidate and I look forward to the fresh perspective she will bring to our community. I am feeling very positive as we move forward,” Kimbley said in a statement.

Prince was recognized as a commissioned officer by the lieutenant governor of Alberta and previously held the role of inspector of the administrative support division with the Blood Tribe Police Service.

The new deputy chief starts her new job on Oct. 1.

