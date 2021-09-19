Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kelowna, B.C.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties say a woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Central Okanagan city on Sunday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Highway 33 W. and Nickel Road.

When officers arrived they located the woman’s body.

“Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Officers remain on scene collecting physical evidence and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video.”

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.