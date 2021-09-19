Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kelowna, B.C.: police

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted September 19, 2021 2:45 pm
Kelowna RCMP are investigating after the body of a woman was found on Sept. 19, 2021, just after 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 W and Nickel Road. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP are investigating after the body of a woman was found on Sept. 19, 2021, just after 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 33 W and Nickel Road. Google Maps

Kelowna Mounties say a woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Central Okanagan city on Sunday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Highway 33 W. and Nickel Road.

Read more: Investigation underway after woman’s body discovered in West Kelowna

When officers arrived they located the woman’s body.

Click to play video: 'Young man’s body found at Penticton high school' Young man’s body found at Penticton high school
Young man’s body found at Penticton high school – Sep 5, 2021

“Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Story continues below advertisement

“Officers remain on scene collecting physical evidence and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video.”

Read more: Criminality not suspected after body found near Sun-Rype’s Kelowna facility, police say

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, police said.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna man in custody after body discovered' Kelowna man in custody after body discovered
Kelowna man in custody after body discovered – Jun 17, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSuspicious Death tagKelowna RCMP tagCpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy tagKelowna body found tagKelowna death tagKelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit tagKelowna woman's body tagSuspicious death under investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers