News

Criminality not suspected after body found near Sun-Rype’s Kelowna facility, police say

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 6:05 pm
Criminality is not suspected after a deceased body was discovered in Kelowna's industrial area on Monday.
Global News

Kelowna RCMP says criminality is not suspected after the body of a man was discovered in the parking lot of a Sun-Rype facility in Kelowna’s industrial area on Monday morning.

Read more: Police investigating after body of West Kelowna woman found at campground

Const. Solana Paré said Mounties were called to assist Emergency Health Services just before 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Weddell Place for a report of a deceased man.

The location where the body of a deceased man was discovered on Monday morning, in Kelowna’s industrial zone.
Global News

Investigators with both the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service attended to examine the scene.

Trending Stories
Read more: Enderby man killed in North Okanagan crash

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” Paré said.

The BC Coroners Service will determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.

The man’s identity will not be released due to privacy.

Global News has reached out to Sun-Rype for comment.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna frontline RCMP officers dealing with increasing number of overdose calls' Kelowna frontline RCMP officers dealing with increasing number of overdose calls
Kelowna frontline RCMP officers dealing with increasing number of overdose calls – Mar 2, 2021
