Criminality not suspected after body found near Sun-Rype’s Kelowna facility, police say

Kelowna RCMP says criminality is not suspected after the body of a man was discovered in the parking lot of a Sun-Rype facility in Kelowna’s industrial area on Monday morning.

Const. Solana Paré said Mounties were called to assist Emergency Health Services just before 6:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Weddell Place for a report of a deceased man.

Investigators with both the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service attended to examine the scene.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” Paré said.

The BC Coroners Service will determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.

The man’s identity will not be released due to privacy.

Global News has reached out to Sun-Rype for comment.

