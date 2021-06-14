Menu

Crime

Investigation underway after woman’s body discovered in West Kelowna

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 5:52 pm
An investigation is underway for a woman found deceased in West Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
An investigation is underway for a woman found deceased in West Kelowna, B.C. Steve Beskidny/Global News

The RCMP has launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s body in West Kelowna, B.C., on Monday.

Police said the woman’s remains were found in a truck parked in the 2500 block of Main Street at approximately 12:45 p.m.

“We are still in the very early stages of this investigation, and we are working to determine the full details of this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“We do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the woman died.

Her identity will not be released for privacy reasons, authorities said.

No other information has been released.

Body Found tagBC Coroners Service tagSudden Death tagWest Kelowna RCMP tagBody Identified tagCpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy tagdeceased woman tagwoman’s sudden death tag

