Investigation underway after woman’s body discovered in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s body in West Kelowna, B.C., on Monday.

Police said the woman’s remains were found in a truck parked in the 2500 block of Main Street at approximately 12:45 p.m.

“We are still in the very early stages of this investigation, and we are working to determine the full details of this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

1:11 RCMP investigate West Kelowna homicide near Hwy 97 RCMP investigate West Kelowna homicide near Hwy 97 – Mar 21, 2021

“We do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the woman died.

1:40 Witness testimony continues at West Kelowna attempted murder trial Witness testimony continues at West Kelowna attempted murder trial – Jan 21, 2021

Her identity will not be released for privacy reasons, authorities said.

No other information has been released.