Crime

Man, woman facing assault charges following traffic stop, say West Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 2:31 pm
Police say a motorhome was pulled over on Wednesday for travelling without a licence plate. They say the driver and the passenger allegedly assaulted one of the officers before being taken into custody. View image in full screen
Police say a motorhome was pulled over on Wednesday for travelling without a licence plate. They say the driver and the passenger allegedly assaulted one of the officers before being taken into custody. Bayne Stanley / The Canadian Press

A man and a woman were arrested earlier in the week, say West Kelowna RCMP, following a confrontational traffic stop.

According to police, the two were travelling in a motorhome without a licence plate on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a report about the licence plate, an officer located the vehicle in West Kelowna around 4 p.m., and initiated a traffic stop along Highway 97.

Read more: Suspect in Kelowna death charged with 2nd-degree murder

“The male driver and his female passenger allegedly refused to cooperate with the officer, and other officers attended to assist in the investigation,” said West Kelowna RCMP.

“The driver was arrested for obstruction and both allegedly assaulted one of the officers before being taken into custody.”

Police say the man, 57, and the woman, 48, were held in custody. They added the man is facing several charges, including obstruction and assaulting a police officer, while the woman is facing a charge of assaulting a police officer.

West Kelowna RCMP added the officer suffered what are believed to be minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Former Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust' Former Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust
Former Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust
