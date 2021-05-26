West Kelowna driver airlifted, 3 passengers injured in Okanagan Connector rollover

A rollover on the Okanagan Connector on Tuesday evening sent four people to hospital, including one by air ambulance.
B.C. Highway Patrol says it’s investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5 p.m., near the Pennask Summit.
RCMP say officers from the West Kelowna detachment and emergency medical services responded, with crews finding four people with varying degrees of injuries and in need of immediate medical attention.
The grey Kia Rio was said to be severely damaged.
Police said the driver, a West Kelowna woman in her 50s, sustained serious injuries and was in grave condition while being airlifted.
Police said the three passengers — an adult man and two young children — suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and were transported to hospital by ambulance.
“Although the investigation into the causal factors is in its early stages, police believe that the driver had been under the influence of an intoxicating substance while behind the wheel,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.
“As such, a criminal impaired driving investigation is now underway. Investigators have not yet ruled out speed, and both road or weather conditions as additional contributing factors in this devastating crash.”
O’Donaghey added that a police collision analyst was dispatched to the crash site to examine the scene and gather evidence to support the investigation.
If you witnessed this incident, have dashcam footage of the crash as it unfolded or observed the vehicle prior to crash, you are asked to call B.C. Highway Patrol in Kelowna at 250-491-5354.
