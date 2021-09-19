41st annual Terry Fox Run held virtually in London, Ont. Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The Terry Fox Run returned to London, Ont., for its 41st year on Sunday, in modified form due to COVID-19. The run will happen virtually, rather than taking place in-person at Springbank Gardens.

Participants have been asked to honour a Canadian hero in their own way and raise funds for cancer research.

“People can go kayaking, shoot golf balls or basketballs, or whatever they’d (like),” said committee member Pete Ferguson.

The motto for this year’s virtual event is “One Day, Your Way,” meaning participants can do more than running, such as swimming, walking, biking, wheeling and roller-blading as long as COVID-19 protocols are followed.

“We have people who learned about (Terry Fox) when they were five years old and now, they’re bringing their own kids to the run,” said Ferguson, “it is almost a family tradition.”

Those interested in participating can register or donate online, and they can hold their event any time that is convenient, even after Sunday.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock