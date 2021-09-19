Menu

Canada

41st annual Terry Fox Run held virtually in London, Ont. Sunday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 19, 2021 10:06 am
One of the 38 street signs identifying the route Terry Fox took through London during his Marathon of Hope. View image in full screen
One of the 38 street signs identifying the route Terry Fox took through London during his Marathon of Hope. City of London

The Terry Fox Run returned to London, Ont., for its 41st year on Sunday, in modified form due to COVID-19. The run will happen virtually, rather than taking place in-person at Springbank Gardens.

Read more: Runner retracing Terry Fox’s London, Ont., tracks 40 years after Marathon of Hope

Participants have been asked to honour a Canadian hero in their own way and raise funds for cancer research.

“People can go kayaking, shoot golf balls or basketballs, or whatever they’d (like),” said committee member Pete Ferguson.

The motto for this year’s virtual event is “One Day, Your Way,” meaning participants can do more than running, such as swimming, walking, biking, wheeling and roller-blading as long as COVID-19 protocols are followed.

Read more: London unveils plaque for 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope

“We have people who learned about (Terry Fox) when they were five years old and now, they’re bringing their own kids to the run,” said Ferguson, “it is almost a family tradition.”

Those interested in participating can register or donate online, and they can hold their event any time that is convenient, even after Sunday.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock 

