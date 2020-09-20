Runner retracing Terry Fox’s London, Ont., tracks 40 years after Marathon of Hope

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is retracing the tracks of Terry Fox on the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope.

Brent Carrothers says he will be running his first marathon on Sunday and will follow the path that Terry Fox ran in 1980 when he came to London.

“I’d thought I’d take the opportunity, [and] with it being the anniversary, I thought I’d do something different,” Carrothers told 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs on London Live.

“I’ve known ever since being a little boy that the things that Terry Fox did was incredible, that being running a marathon every day for 143 days. I thought I’d challenge myself a bit, and I would try and run a marathon for one day.”

On Sunday, Carrothers plans to start his route in the north end of the city. He says he’ll head down Fanshawe Park Road onto Highbury Avenue, go south to Oxford Street, east on Veterans Memorial Parkway, and then head south onto Dundas Street.

“That’s where Terry (entered) in 1980,” Carrothers said. “He came down Dundas Street.”

Carrothers will then run through Victoria Park, and continue heading north on Richmond Street.

He’ll complete his marathon just north of Sunningdale Road, “as I was told that Terry exited the city (there) when he left.”

Carrothers says he’ll be wearing a white shirt when running on Sunday, with many names written on it.

“[They’re the] people who have been affected by cancer as well as those who donated, to bring awareness to how many people are impacted by cancer that are special to me.”

The runner has raised just over $4,800 as of Sunday, according to his donation page.

Those wishing to donate to Carrothers can do so online.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs

