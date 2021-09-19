Police investigating after University of Guelph students allegedly have drinks spiked

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are investigating reports that female students from the University of Guelph have had their drinks spiked with an unknown substance at multiple events.

In a release on Sunday, Guelph police said the information was provided from the university, who also issued a safety warning over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the university wrote safety warning bulletins were posted on campus and emails were sent to students living in residence.

Investigators said two complaints are in connection with a recent house party in the south end of the city while two others are related to a “small on-campus gathering” in August.

According to the university, on “Sept. 17, there were reports from students who believe that unbeknownst to them, a foreign substance was placed in their drinks during an off-campus party.

“In August, two students reported to the CSO (Campus Safety Office) that they were feeling unwell after drinking substances outdoors on campus… The University takes such situations seriously.”

Police said no assaults or physical injuries were reported.

“We strive to provide living, working, and learning environments that are safe, respectful, and free of all acts of violence, including sexual violence. We are reminding students of the need to be vigilant,” the university statement continued.

Investigators said they are working with University of Guelph campus police.

If anyone has information about the incidents, or believes they might be victims, they are asked to call Sergeant Jeff Taylor of the Guelph Police Service Special Victims Unit at 519-824-1212, ext. 7333 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Students can also contact the CSO at 519-840-5000, ext. 2000.

