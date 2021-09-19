SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec reports 742 COVID 19 cases, 4 new deaths as hospitalizations climb

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2021 11:43 am
Quebec is reporting 742 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and four additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Health authorities say hospitalizations climbed by 13 from Saturday’s levels to 277, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by two to 87.

The seven-day average for new cases stands at 748.

Of the most recent infections, the province says 513 are among unvaccinated people or those who had received only one dose less than 14 days ago.

The province administered 17,366 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday; of which 5,478 were first doses.

About 88 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while close to 83 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

