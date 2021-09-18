Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 18 2021 2:00pm
04:10

Vancouver nurse calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all frontline health workers

Registered Nurse Josanne Dubeau is speaking out against the BC Nurses Union, and their opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for their members.

