COSAR edging closer to setting yearly rescue record

Three-quarters of the way through the year, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is poised to meet or beat the number of rescues carried out last year.

In fact, volunteers had to delay the start of their general meeting earlier this week to rescue an injured cyclist.

According to COSAR, the female cyclist was riding on the KVR Trail Thursday afternoon when she slipped on Trestle 8 and fell shoulder-first into the trestle’s support ties.

COSAR said the cyclist was walking towards the Myra trailhead parking lot, holding her broken arm, when she was met by the rescue team.

The team stabilized her injury, then brought her back to the trailhead, where she was taken by ambulance to hospital.

The rescue was COSAR’s 80th task of the year.

In 2020, COSAR set a record in its 64-year history with 84 tasks.

