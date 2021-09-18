Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COSAR edging closer to setting yearly rescue record

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 3:13 pm
Earlier this week, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue came to the aid of an injured cyclist. It was their 80th task of 2021. Last year, the organization set a record with 84 tasks. View image in full screen
Earlier this week, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue came to the aid of an injured cyclist. It was their 80th task of 2021. Last year, the organization set a record with 84 tasks. COSAR

Three-quarters of the way through the year, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is poised to meet or beat the number of rescues carried out last year.

In fact, volunteers had to delay the start of their general meeting earlier this week to rescue an injured cyclist.

According to COSAR, the female cyclist was riding on the KVR Trail Thursday afternoon when she slipped on Trestle 8 and fell shoulder-first into the trestle’s support ties.

COSAR said the cyclist was walking towards the Myra trailhead parking lot, holding her broken arm, when she was met by the rescue team.

Read more: Injured rock climber rescued by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The team stabilized her injury, then brought her back to the trailhead, where she was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The rescue was COSAR’s 80th task of the year.

In 2020, COSAR set a record in its 64-year history with 84 tasks.

Click to play video: 'North Shore Rescue breaks emergency call record' North Shore Rescue breaks emergency call record
North Shore Rescue breaks emergency call record
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagCOSAR tagcentral okanagan search and rescue tagkvr trail taginjured cyclist tagKettle Valley Railway tagKVR trestles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers