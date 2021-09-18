Kevin Vuong out as Liberal candidate over dropped sexual assault charge, party says

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Toronto candidate Kevin Vuong will no longer be affiliated with the Liberals following an investigation into a past sexual assault allegation, the party’s spokesperson said Saturday.

On Friday, the federal party had asked Vuong to “pause” his election campaign as officials reviewed the circumstances surrounding the Crown’s decision to drop a sexual assault charge against him in 2019.

“We take any allegation extremely seriously,” a Liberal Party spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Global News.

“After further review, Mr. Vuong will no longer be a Liberal candidate, and should he be elected, he will not be a member of the Liberal caucus.”

More to come.

— With files from Global News’ Nick Westoll, Ahmar Khan and Ryan Rocca

