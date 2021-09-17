Toronto candidate asked by Liberals to ‘pause’ campaign amid news of past sexual assault charge dropped

A downtown Toronto Liberal candidate has been asked by the federal party to “pause” his election campaign as officials review the circumstances surrounding the Crown’s decision to drop a sexual assault charge in 2019.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was pressed by reporters about the matter Friday morning after news surfaced Spadina–Fort York candidate Kevin Vuong was charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault on April 8, 2019.

“This is a situation that we are taking very seriously and looking into,” he said while campaigning in Windsor, Ont., when asked how the party was not aware of the incident and why Vuong wasn’t kicked out from the party.

“We have questions about that, we have questions about exactly what happened, we’re looking into that very rapidly and in the meanwhile we have asked the candidate to pause his campaign.”

Trudeau told reporters party officials weren’t aware of the dropped charge until Thursday when they were contacted by The Toronto Star, which was the first news outlet to report on the incident.

In a story published Thursday evening, the outlet reported speaking with the woman cited in court documents who said she didn’t know Vuong was running in the election. She told the newspaper that she recently returned from a trip and saw his picture on election signs in the riding.

The woman told the Star she and Vuong went on several dates after meeting on an app in 2019 and on April 8 he reportedly went to her house where they watched a movie before going to bed and falling asleep. She told the outlet she woke up to Vuong touching her, prompting confusion.

The story said she went into a bathroom and locked the door, going on to call a friend for help. That friend, who reportedly showed screenshots of text messages from that night, asked Vuong to leave the apartment, which he did without any further incident.

As of Friday afternoon, Global News wasn’t able to contact the woman to independently verify the allegations contained in the Star’s reporting.

Global News contacted Vuong and his representatives multiple times for comment on this story Thursday evening and Friday morning, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication.

However, the Star reported receiving a statement from Vuong where he “unequivocally state(d) that these allegations are false” and that he “vigorously fought” the matter in court. The case was dropped at the end of November 2019. He also was reported to have not addressed the allegations in that statement.

Citing court transcripts, the newspaper quoted Crown prosecutor Louise Collins, who said the complainant “had a number of personal issues happening right now” and that after the case was reviewed again it was “decided it would not be in the public interest to proceed any further.”

The woman told the Star she “didn’t have the energy” to go through a trial after having gone through court proceedings as a child following a sexual assault, calling for Vuong to go seek counselling or therapy. She added she wasn’t aware the charge against Vuong was dropped.

Vuong, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, lecturer and naval reservist, previously mounted an unsuccessful bid for Toronto city council in 2018. He was nominated to run for the Liberals after Adam Vaughan announced he wasn’t seeking re-election.

Throughout the election campaign, the Liberals have been facing questions over alleged sexual misconduct, such as the party’s former candidate Raj Saini in Kitchener Centre. The MP ended his re-election campaign after there were accusations he harassed a former staff member, something Saini previously called “defamatory” and “false.”

During a campaign stop in Sherbrooke, Que., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh began his remarks addressing the allegations involving Vuong before calling for increased actions to protect women and survivors of sexual assault.

“It’s so painful when we see a pattern of behaviour with the Liberal Party, that they do not have the courage to take on men in positions of power, that they allow candidates to come forward and don’t act,” he said while also referencing instances of sexual assault and misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces.

“There’s a question Canadians want to know: Either this candidate in Toronto lied to the Liberal Party and the Liberal Party is OK with that or the Liberal Party knew all along and Mr. Trudeau is OK with that. Either way, it’s horrible.”

