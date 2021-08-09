Adam Vaughan, Toronto MP and housing parliamentary secretary, says he won’t seek re-election

Amid increasing speculation a federal election is in the offing, Toronto Liberal MP Adam Vaughan has announced he won’t run for the Liberals in an effort to secure a fourth term in Ottawa.

Vaughan, who represents the downtown riding of Spadina–Fort York and also serves as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of families, children and social development with a focus on housing, made the announcement on Sunday.

In an interview with Global News on Monday, he said after being in municipal and national politics for 15 years he wanted to spend more time with his wife and children.

“I came to the conclusion that I can’t be a part-time politician and a part-time dad anymore, and so I’m a full-time husband, a full-time dad and I’m happy to see what the next chapter holds in store,” Vaughan said.

He went on to describe how turning 60 was also a factor in his decision.

“My parents, who were also activists and political figures in their own right, neither one of them made it to 70. They both worked very hard and I miss them every day, but they both died in their 60s. I just turned 60,” Vaughan said, calling for a new representative.

“I think, in part, it’s time for a new generation of voices and leadership. You always want to blend that with experience to make sure that you pull the country forward but that you always move it in a new direction. I believe in that renewal in politics.”

Vaughan served on Toronto city council between 2006 and 2014, making the jump to federal politics. He ran in the 2014 Trinity-Spadina byelection to succeed former NDP MP Olivia Chow. With riding redistribution, Vaughan ran and won for the Liberals in Spadina–Fort York in 2015 and 2019. Before politics, he worked as a journalist and as an activist.

When it came to the timing of the announcement, Vaughan said he advised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of his decision a few months ago and shared the news with more speculation surrounding an election call in recent weeks.

The NDP announced on Sunday that Toronto Catholic District School board trustee Norm Di Pasquale will run in Vaughan’s riding. Lawyer Amanda Rosenstock is tapped to run for the Green Party of Canada. The Liberal party has not announced a new candidate. It wasn’t clear on who will be running for the Conservative Party of Canada in the riding.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is widely expected to call an election soon as his cabinet ministers and MPs are criss-crossing the country making campaign-style announcements.

Meanwhile, Vaughan said he hopes the next representative will support initiatives he has backed such as housing, the arts, and waterfront development.

— With files from The Canadian Press