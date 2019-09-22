Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Spadina–Fort York

By Staff Global News

Map of the Spadina-Fort York riding.

Elections Canada
Voters in the Spadina-Fort York riding elected Adam Vaughan of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Adam Vaughan
Conservative: Frank Fang
NDP: Diana Yoon
Green: Dean Maher
PPC: Robert Stewart

The riding is a part of the City of Toronto and its rough boundaries are Mill Street, The Esplanade and Bay Street to the east, Dundas Street to the north, Dufferin Street and Dovercourt Road to the west and Lake Ontario in the south.

The riding was created for the 2015 federal election as a part of a riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. It was created from the other ridings of Trinity-Spadina and Toronto Centre.

