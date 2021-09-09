Trudeau’s ‘feminist’ brand slammed in election debate over military sexual misconduct crisis

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau‘s brand as a “feminist” came under fire on Thursday night within minutes of the start of the only English-language federal election debate as the crosshairs narrowed in on his handling of the military sexual misconduct crisis.

Debate host Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, put Trudeau in the spotlight when she asked him to square his claims to be a feminist with the fact that “on your watch, sexual misconduct in Canada’s armed forces continues to run rampant.”

“Tell me, why are you allowing these unacceptable conditions to continue?“

WATCH LIVE: Canadian election English-language leaders’ debate

Trudeau responded by defending the fact his government has followed the processes in place but did not answer why — eight months after Global News broke the first of multiple high-level allegations against senior leaders — there is still little in the way of concrete systemic changes.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about the military sexual misconduct crisis

“We recognize that there are systems and institutions that need to change across the country,” Trudeau said, calling the problem “unacceptable.”

“It’s unsatisfactory to have to say we are relying on process on this. We want to just be able to have easy answers. This is not an issue with easy answers — we have to fall back on process.”

TIMELINE: The Canadian Forces sexual misconduct crisis

The Canadian military is in the midst of what experts have deemed an institutional “crisis” over sexual misconduct among its senior ranks.

While the problem is longstanding and was extensively documented in the landmark 2015 report by former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps, the Liberal government chose not to act on her core recommendation for an independent reporting system.

Six years later, Global News reported on Feb. 2, 2021, that now-retired Gen. Jonathan Vance is facing two allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which prompted a military police investigation and a criminal charge of obstruction of justice this summer.

Vance denies any inappropriate behaviour.

More to come.