Watch live: Canadian election English-language leaders’ debate

Less than 24 hours after debating in French, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul will be back on stage at 9 p.m. ET at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. for the final leaders’ debate of Canada’s 2021 election.

You will be able to watch the Canadian election debate live in the video player above and follow along with live coverage and analysis in the blog at the bottom of this story.

Live coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET

The topics set to be debated include health and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, affordability and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, climate, affordability, and leadership and accountability.

The topics were chosen based in part on responses Canadians gave to a questionnaire that was published by the members of the Debate Broadcast Group: CBC News, APTN News, CTV News and Global News.

The English debate will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute. Mercedes Stephenson of Global News; Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period and Power Play; Rosemary Barton, CBC chief political correspondent; and Melissa Ridgen of APTN News will also be joining in.