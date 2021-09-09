SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Watch live: Canadian election English-language leaders’ debate

By Staff Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 12:06 pm
Watch live at 9 p.m. ET as party leaders face off in the final debate of the campaign View image in full screen
Watch live at 9 p.m. ET as party leaders face off in the final debate of the campaign. The Canadian Press

Less than 24 hours after debating in French, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul will be back on stage at 9 p.m. ET at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. for the final leaders’ debate of Canada’s 2021 election. 

You will be able to watch the Canadian election debate live in the video player above and follow along with live coverage and analysis in the blog at the bottom of this story.

Trending Stories

Live coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET

The topics set to be debated include health and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, affordability and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, climate, affordability, and leadership and accountability.

The topics were chosen based in part on responses Canadians gave to a questionnaire that was published by the members of the Debate Broadcast Group: CBC News, APTN News, CTV News and Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

The English debate will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute. Mercedes Stephenson of Global News; Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period and Power Play; Rosemary Barton, CBC chief political correspondent; and Melissa Ridgen of APTN News will also be joining in.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagCanada election 2021 tagElection debate tagcanada election debate tagcanada election debate schedule tagelection debate canada 2021 tagwatch canada election debate tagwatch election debate 2021 tagwatch live canada electio ndebate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers