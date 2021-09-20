Canada election: Polls open across B.C. on election day

Send this page to someone via email

It’s election day in B.C. and polls are now open across the province for general voting in the 2021 federal election.

Polls are open in B.C. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your polling station, check your voter education card or the Elections Canada website.

Voters must carry their proof of identity and address at the time of voting. This includes one original piece of photo identification issued by the Canadian government — federal, provincial or local. A driver’s license or a health card is also considered valid identification proof.

In certain cases, an individual can still vote if they declare their identity and address in writing and have someone assigned to their polling station, who knows them, vouch for them. The person vouching would have to prove their identity.

There is also the option of registering in person at local Elections Canada offices or at polling stations.

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is not required to vote on election day.

However, you must wear a mask to vote. Polling stations will provide masks to anyone who does not have one.

Everyone is also asked to bring their own pen or pencil to mark the ballot but some single-use pencils will also be available.

There are 42 federal ridings in B.C.

On Monday night, Global News will have robust coverage online, on social media and on the air — through both television and radio broadcasts. Starting at 4 p.m. on BC1 and at 7 p.m. on Global BC, right after the News Hour, our national anchors, reporters and panel of experts will break down the results as they come in and look at what it means for Canadians.

Starting at 10 p.m., Global BC will continue with a local election show, focusing on the results and what the election means to British Columbians.

You can also watch our live coverage on the Global News website and on all of B.C.’s Global News and Corus Radio Facebook pages. The broadcast will also be available on our YouTube channel.

You can listen to live coverage of the election on 980 CKNW.