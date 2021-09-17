Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

ATV driver killed in Finch, Ont. rollover: OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 9:53 am
Provincial police say a man lost control of his ATV and rolled over in a fatal crash in Finch, Ont., on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Provincial police say a man lost control of his ATV and rolled over in a fatal crash in Finch, Ont., on Friday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man was killed Friday morning in an ATV crash in eastern Ontario, according to provincial police.

OPP said officers responded to a single-vehicle collision shortly before 8 a.m. at Victoria Street in the small town of Finch, roughly halfway between Ottawa and Cornwall.

An ATV travelling northbound on the road had lost control and rolled, OPP said. Investigations are underway to determine a cause.

Read more: OPP arrests two people from out of province for fraud

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released while police inform next-of-kin.

A section of Victoria Street is now closed with detours in place and police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man who lost leg after being trapped under ATV for 3 days in 2008 in need of new prosthetic leg' Man who lost leg after being trapped under ATV for 3 days in 2008 in need of new prosthetic leg
Man who lost leg after being trapped under ATV for 3 days in 2008 in need of new prosthetic leg – Sep 3, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagATV Crash tagATV Rollover tageastern Ontario crash tageastern Ontario traffic tageastern Ontario road closures tagFinch collision tagFinch crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers