ATV driver killed in Finch, Ont. rollover: OPP

A man was killed Friday morning in an ATV crash in eastern Ontario, according to provincial police.

OPP said officers responded to a single-vehicle collision shortly before 8 a.m. at Victoria Street in the small town of Finch, roughly halfway between Ottawa and Cornwall.

An ATV travelling northbound on the road had lost control and rolled, OPP said. Investigations are underway to determine a cause.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released while police inform next-of-kin.

A section of Victoria Street is now closed with detours in place and police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

