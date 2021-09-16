OPP arrests two people from out of province for Kingston fraud

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman from Montreal have been charged with fraud.

Two local businesses reported incidents where electronic fund transfers were sent as payment with a total of approximately $30,000.

Eric Neim, 31, and Jessie Ekedy, 29, from Montreal were arrested on July 7, 2021 and Sept. 12, respectively.

The Central Hastings OPP Crime Unit began an extensive investigation that revealed funds were intercepted and redirected to a bank account in Quebec.

Read more: Kingston police catch serial catalytic converter thief

Both of the accused were released from custody and are expected to appear in court Oct. 28.

Story continues below advertisement