Kingston police catch serial catalytic converter thief

The mystery of disappearing catalytic converters in Kingston has been solved, according to local police.

In January of last year, Kingston police say they were made aware of thefts of several catalytic converters, a part of the exhaust system on a vehicle, in and around the city.

Police say they started an investigation into the thefts, but the crimes ended in June 2020, so the investigation went cold.

But, in October, 2020, police say the thefts started up again, as did the police investigation.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Kingston’s police’s exhaustive investigation came to a conclusion when the suspect, Michael Hluschuk, 36 of Kingston, was arrested.

He was charged with five counts of theft under $5,000, five counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of unlawful possession of a schedule one substance.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the thefts to contact Det. Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0.