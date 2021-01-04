Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police catch serial catalytic converter thief

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 4:53 pm
Kingston police say they have caught the man responsible for a string of catalytic converter thefts in and around the city.
Kingston police say they have caught the man responsible for a string of catalytic converter thefts in and around the city. CKWS

The mystery of disappearing catalytic converters in Kingston has been solved, according to local police.

In January of last year, Kingston police say they were made aware of thefts of several catalytic converters, a part of the exhaust system on a vehicle, in and around the city.

Read more: Kingston man facing charges after string of thefts in city’s west end

Police say they started an investigation into the thefts, but the crimes ended in June 2020, so the investigation went cold.

But, in October, 2020, police say the thefts started up again, as did the police investigation.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Kingston’s police’s exhaustive investigation came to a conclusion when the suspect, Michael Hluschuk, 36 of Kingston, was arrested.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Car tire theft mystifies Kingston woman' Car tire theft mystifies Kingston woman
Car tire theft mystifies Kingston woman – Aug 7, 2020

He was charged with five counts of theft under $5,000, five counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of unlawful possession of a schedule one substance.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the thefts to contact Det. Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKingston PoliceCrime KingstonKingston Police crimecatalytic converter theftsthefts kingstoncatalytic converter thefts kingstonkingston catalytic converterkingston thefts
Flyers
More weekly flyers