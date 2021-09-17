Man seriously injured in Friday morning fight in Côte-des-Neiges

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital following a fight early Friday in the Côte-des-Neiges borough of Montreal.

At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a residential building on Prud’Homme Avenue near Sherbrooke Street.

According to police, the assault took place on the back staircase of the building.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was hit several times with a blunt and sharp object, according to investigators.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries but was later upgraded to stable condition, according to police.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was apprehended at the scene and taken into custody.

