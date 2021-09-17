Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously injured in Friday morning fight in Côte-des-Neiges

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 8:08 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

One man is in hospital following a fight early Friday in the Côte-des-Neiges borough of Montreal.

At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a residential building on Prud’Homme Avenue near Sherbrooke Street.

According to police, the assault took place on the back staircase of the building.

Read more: Montreal police arrest man after anti-Asian incident sees woman threatened on metro

The victim, a man in his 40s, was hit several times with a blunt and sharp object, according to investigators.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries but was later upgraded to stable condition, according to police.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was apprehended at the scene and taken into custody.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagAttack tagCote-des-Neiges tagSherbrooke Street tagsharp object tagblunt object tagPrud'Homme Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers