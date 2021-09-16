Menu

Crime

Brantford, Ont. man facing manslaughter charge after alleged assault victim dies in hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 10:26 pm
Brantford, Ont. man facing manslaughter charge after alleged assault victim dies in hospital - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Charges for a 23-year-Brantford, Ont., resident have been upgraded to manslaughter after the man he allegedly assaulted died in hospital three days after an altercation.

Brantford police say the incident happened early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. in the area of Sheridan and George streets.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 37-year-old man with serious injuries who was subsequently transported hospital in life-threatening condition.

It’s believed the victim and the accused engaged in a verbal fight prior to a physical assault.

Read more: Brantford police lay charge following assault that sent man to hospital

“Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries. As a result, the investigation is now classified as a homicide,” police said in a release.

“Because of these developments, the accused, Connor Davison Gibson of Brantford, has had the earlier charge of aggravated assault upgraded to a charge of manslaughter.”

The accused remains in police custody as of Thursday.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Brantford police.

A dedicated email has been created for tips: williamsmithhomicide@police.brantford.on.ca

