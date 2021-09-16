NDP Leader, Jagmeet Singh, makes campaign stop in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh was in Kingston, Ont., this afternoon.

Singh’s tour bus rolled into Lake Ontario Park to help bolster the campaign of local NDP candidate Vic Sahai.

Singh is the only federal leader to make a stop in the Limestone City so far.

Social distancing protocols were hardly enforced, as a crowd of about 400 people showed up to support the NDP leader, who spoke for just under 10 minutes.

He talked about issues such as the environment, affordable housing, and taxing the wealthy.

“Mr. Trudeau was asked about this the other day. He said we can’t go after the super-wealthy with unlimited zeal,” Singh told supporters during the rally.

Singh said taxing the wealthy is how he plans to make good on many of his campaign promises.

