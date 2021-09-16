SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

NDP Leader, Jagmeet Singh, makes campaign stop in Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 7:15 pm
Federal NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Kingston, Ont. on September 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Federal NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Kingston, Ont. on September 16, 2021. Paul Soucy / Global News

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh was in Kingston, Ont., this afternoon.

Singh’s tour bus rolled into Lake Ontario Park to help bolster the campaign of local NDP candidate Vic Sahai.

Singh is the only federal leader to make a stop in the Limestone City so far.

Social distancing protocols were hardly enforced, as a crowd of about 400 people showed up to support the NDP leader, who spoke for just under 10 minutes.

He talked about issues such as the environment, affordable housing, and taxing the wealthy.

“Mr. Trudeau was asked about this the other day. He said we can’t go after the super-wealthy with unlimited zeal,” Singh told supporters during the rally.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh said taxing the wealthy is how he plans to make good on many of his campaign promises.

